Gorillaz were one of the many musical acts who took part in yesterday’s Tuesday Blackout (June 2). However, the band has released a message where they say that they won’t stay silent during these times.

“Gorillaz are enraged at the death of George Floyd and many before him at the hands of systemic racism and police brutality,” the Instagram post earlier this morning (June 3) said. “It’s time to be the change and play an active part in the fight for justice and equality.”

With Russel Hobbs and 2-D in black t-shirts with “Be The Change” across the front, the rest of the message said, “White supremacy must end. ⁣Black Lives Matter.⁣ Listen. Learn. Take action.”

And in typical Gorillaz fashion, the post ended by hinting that their discourse about this will not be the last. Will it be a new song off their project Song Machine? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Gorillaz join a growing group of musicians to have spoken out in recent days. Killer Mike has been one of the most prominent. The Run the Jewels rapper spoke on Colbert and delivered a powerful speech to protestors last week. Other artists include Jay-Z, Lorde and LL Cool J among others.

See Gorillaz’s post below.