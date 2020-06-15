While Eminem has been included on others’ lists for great rappers of all time, who would be his G.O.A.T.?

Over the weekend, someone randomly tweeted and asked him that very question. But what surprised everyone wasn’t that Marshall Mathers actually responded. Instead, it was who was on his list. And he couldn’t just name one.

“For me, in no particular order… Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook…. [sic],” he tweeted.

He also added, “Plus redman, LL, nas, joyner, kendrick, cole, andre, rakim, kane…[sic].”

Now we’re not thinking that he noted Redman twice because he thinks the Muddy Waters rapper was the GOAT but more that Eminem wanted to ensure he was on the list. What’s interesting is that he praises hip-hop artists from across the years — naming seven lyricists who are younger than him.

As Stereogum pointed out, no females, white rappers or Wu-Tang members made it on his list as well as some notable names including Ice Cube, KRS-One, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

Aside from giving his list of greatest rappers of all time, Eminem’s Marshall Mathers LP reached the 20th anniversary milestone recently. He also dropped his video for “Godzilla,” which also made SPIN’s Best Songs of 2020 (So Far) list. And in April, he donated the dishes from “Mom’s Spaghetti” to Detroit healthcare workers in April.

See Eminem’s list of G.O.A.T. rappers below.

For me, in no particular order… Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook…. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 14, 2020