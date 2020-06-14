Deftones’ New Album Should ‘Hopefully’ Drop in September

After accidentally sharing a snippet of new material back in April, drummer Abe Cunningham revealed Deftones’ anticipated new album is on to the mastering stage and will “hopefully” drop in a few short months.

“We actually tracked everything over the summer, last summer — June and July — we were in the studio tracking,” Cunningham explained during an interview at Download Festival TV on Saturday. “But we actually just completed everything. … We were down in LA recording, but we mixed up in Seattle.”

“We’re working with our old pal Terry Date, who did a bunch of our earlier records and stuff, too,” he continued. “He’s up there [in Seattle] with this whole distancing thing; it was a bit rough, but we figured out a way to kind of do the mixes without being there.”

“It’s a lot better when we’re all in the room; we can knock it out quick and argue and do our things,” he admitted. “But, yeah, we just completed that. It’s getting mastered right now, and that’s been the main thing. So it’s been something to do in this strange off time.”

When asked about the musical direction, Cunningham divulged, “We can’t help but sound like ourselves, but just being back with Terry, there’s certain sounds that we developed with Terry that kind of became sort of our core sounds, and those are back again.”

As for the album’s release date, the drummer revealed, “It should be coming along, hopefully, maybe September. I heard something.”

During the chat, Cunningham also discussed the band’s shelved album Eros. Watch the full interview below.

Deftones were supposed to hit the road this summer, but like so many other bands were forced to reschedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new album will be the band’s first since 2016’s Gore.