Dave Grohl, Jon Batiste, Jim James and More to Play Preservation Hall Benefit

Dave Grohl, Jon Batiste, Jim James and more musicians will be bringing their talents to ‘Round Midnight Preserves, a special show to help benefit the Preservation Hall Foundation.

The livestream show will feature a set of musical collaborations and never-before-seen performances from past Midnight Preserves. There will also be commentary from Preservation Hall Creative Director Ben Jaffe, director Danny Clinch and other special guests.

Other performers include Elvis Costello, Irma Thomas, Dave Matthews, Beck, PJ Morton and Nathaniel Rateliff. On Friday afternoon, Paul McCartney and Arcade Fire were added to the lineup.

Money raised from the show, as well as an online auction, will go towards the Preservation Hall Foundation and the 60 musicians who are part of the Preservation Hall Musical Collective.

‘Round Midnight Preserves will stream on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch on Saturday (June 20) at 9pm EST/8pm CST, 6pm PST.

You can find more information here and donate here.