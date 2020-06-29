The Dalai Lama has just released “One of My Favorite Prayers,” from his first-ever album, Inner World.

The track is predominantly instrumental that can easily put you into a meditative and transcendent space.

And as it continues, you will hear him share thoughts like, “For as long as space endures, and for as long as living things remain, until then may I too abide to dispel the misery of the world.”

Inner World will be filled with the revered spiritual leader’s teachings and mantras, like “One of My Favorite Prayers. It was created thanks to co-executive producer Junelle Kunin, who’s one of the Dalai Lama’s students and proposed the album idea to him five years ago.

“Music has the potential to reach many more people with the message that the real source of happiness is warm-heartedness and a concern for others,” he said in a statement via The Guardian. “The very purpose of my life is to serve as much as I can.”

The album will release on July 6 via Hitco Entertainment/Khandro Music with proceeds benefitting the Mind & Life Institute and Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning.

