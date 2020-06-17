Bruce Hornsby Releases New Single With James Mercer, Announces New Album

Bruce Hornsby is back, and that’s just the way it is.

The “The Way It Is” singer and multi-instrumentalist released his new single, “My Resolve” featuring James Mercer of the Shins today, calling it “a Sisyphean tale of the creative life, sung with a fellow climber.”

The track is a precursor to his newly announced 22nd album, Non-Secure Connection, which is set to make waves on Aug. 14.

The 10-track record features Justin Vernon of Bon Iver behind the boards and vocals from Jamila Woods, Leon Russell and Vernon Reid of Living Colour. It follows 2019’s Absolute Zero and Hornsby’s popular composition work for filmmaker Spike Lee — including scores for Lee’s 2009 documentary Kobe Doin’ Work and 2015’s Da Sweet Blood of Jesus as well as original songs for 2018’s Blackkklansman.

“The new album’s chromaticism and dissonance quotient is exactly twice as high (three songs featuring that language compared to one and a half on the last record),” Hornsby said in a release. “I feel like my music has never been a part of any trend that defined any era of music during my 34 years of doing this. I may be wrong, but that’s how it feels to me.”

Check out “My Resolve” below.