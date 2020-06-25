Brittany Howard came with the soulful bright energy during her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (June 24).

Performing “Goat Head” off her latest LP, Jamie, Howard brought together a small band into the studio. They were all social distancing with the non-singing musicians wearing some kind of face-covering — showing another way musicians adjusting to the new normal.

The performance was only hours after Outside Lands announced its 2021 lineup, which includes Brittany Howard along with many others.

Howard has had a busy June so far. She’s received three Americana Music Association nominations including Artist of the Year as well as Album of the Year for Jamie. She took over Apple Music’s Wax Eclectic playlist for Black Music Month. And she’s also performed or contributed to a number of causes including Silence Is Not an Option and Small Business Live.

Watch Brittany Howard’s performance of “Goat Head” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.