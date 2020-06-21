Body Salt’s ‘Vindicated Vibes’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is synthpop duo Body Salt:

We’re grateful to be able to curate some songs that are meaningful to us in order to brighten your Father’s Day. Like us, this list is an amalgamation of events and experiences that influence us in many ways. Our list of songs is best left open for interpretation, so take our brief description as a way to encourage you to have your own thoughts and opinions about their meanings here:

Body Salt – “Please Avoid Your Grave”

Our newest song that we wanted to share with you.

The xx – “Replica”

One of our favorite thoughtful cruisers right now.

Aquilo – “Best Of Us Go Down”

One of our latest inspirations.

Kasbo – “Bara Du”

Some epic instrumental feels. You just have to listen to know.

Dashboard Confessional – “Vindicated”

Guilty pleasures aplenty.

Interpol – “Obstacle 2”

Because it’s fucking Interpol.

Mario – “You Should Let Me Love You”

It’ll never not be good.

Everly Brothers – “All I Have To Do Is Dream”

Oldies love songs are always relevant

Berlin – “Take My Breath Away”

Because Top Gun is awesome

Keith Urban – “Song For Dad”

Because its Father’s Day and it’s absurd. Sorry.