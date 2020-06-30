Blink-182 Release Dogs Eating Dogs Vinyl and Merch to Celebrate 182nd Day of 2020

Somehow, some way, the year is just about halfway over.

Blink-182 marked the 182nd day of the year with a surprise. The group dropped a new five-song EP titled, Dogs Eating Dogs, on Tuesday (June 30) along with special merch that will only be available for one week.

“It’s the 182nd day of the year! To celebrate 182 day, we decided to press a limited number of Dogs Eating Dogs vinyl for the first time ever,” the band wrote on their social accounts. “There’s also a sweet limited Dogs merch collection which will only be available for one week.”

The one problem? The limited-edition vinyl is already sold out.

If you’re bummed out by that, have a look at Mark Hoppus saving a deer from being trapped in a lake, that will hopefully make you feel better.

See Blink-182’s Instagram announcement below.

Here’s the tracklisting:

“When I Was Young”

“Dogs Eating Dogs”

“Disaster”

“Boxing Day”

“Pretty Little Girls”