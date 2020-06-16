While the live music industry still sees no return to normal concertgoing ways until next year, artists are doing their best to experiment with ways to bring live music to their fans.

Beyond livestreaming, there have been “socially distant” gigs that have spaced out attendees and even put people in huge bubbles. And now Andrew McMahon is going to give the drive-in concert model a try.

McMahon will be performing two special drive-in shows to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Jack’s Mannequin LP, Everything in Transit, at the City National Grove on July 10 and July 11 in Anaheim, California.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be performing 2 live shows at the City National Grove of Anaheim on July 10 and 11 to kick off Drive-In OC,” McMahon said in a statement. “In a time where shows are scarce, this is an opportunity for us to gather safely and celebrate live music under the stars. It also felt like the perfect time to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of “Everything In Transit”, which my band and I will be playing front-to-back, in addition to other favorite songs from The Wilderness and Something Corporate.”

The show will be held in the venue’s parking lot, which can host 236 cars. And each car can have five to seven people — depending on how many seat belts are in the vehicle.

If you’re still a little nervous about going to a concert, rest assured because the venue is planning to give attendees the most contactless experience that it can, which you learn more about here.

Tickets go on sale on June 19, and you can get yours here.

See Andrew McMahon’s social media announcements below.

I'm thrilled to announce that I’ll be performing 2 live shows at the @groveofanaheim on 7/10 & 11 to kick off Drive-In OC. In a time where shows are scarce, this is an opportunity for us to gather safely and celebrate live music under the stars. https://t.co/ld0a8iGIlO pic.twitter.com/RDoIms3AYg — Andrew McMahon (@andrewmcmahon) June 16, 2020