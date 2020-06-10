OutKast fans are rejoicing at the return of Andre 3000.

And while 3 Stacks hasn’t hopped on a new track in a bit, the legendary lyricist instead resurfaced to use his platform to raise money for the Movement for Black Lives, an organization committed to ending police brutality and racial injustice.

And he’s doing it with some new merch: 13 variations of a long-sleeve T-shirt to be exact.

“Something very important is happening all over the world and it is happening to all of us,” Andre wrote on his site. “How does it make you feel?”

“For three days, a selection of shirts inspired by a collection of my jumpsuits will be sold and 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Movement for Black Lives to aid in their fight to end police brutality and racial injustice against Black people. This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism. It takes all of us. BLACK LIVES MATTER … at a minimum.”

Each shirt includes a different phrase — like “breathe.” or “which type of stereo are you?” — and are currently available for $75 apiece.