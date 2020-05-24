Yeah Yeah Yeahs Play ‘Phenomena’ in Karen O’s Closet

Karen O has been quite active on social media since quarantine began, and last night she shared another performance from her closet — this time joined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner (remotely, via laptop, of course). The two played “Phenomena” off the band’s 2006 album Show Your Bones.

The singer transformed her closet with streamers, strobe lights, and a smoke machine, and donned a face covering that she quickly tore off.

“Somethin’ like a phenomena,” she captioned the video on Instagram. “Party anywhere (closet) anytime (any day of the week) safe at home”

Karen O reiterated this sentiment at the end of the performance. “Fuckin’ party on!” she yelled before the closet door closed.

Last month, Karen O shared her first closet performance — dusting off the first track she ever wrote for YYY, “Our Time.”

“Our Time to be whatevs,” she captioned that video. “So maybe you hate the year so far- don’t blame you if you do- it’s the year to be hated. Here’s a YYY deep cut from my heart to yours, and fuck yeah for every day you make it through knowing somehow it’s gonna be alright… but couldn’t do it without the essential workers thank you we love ya!”