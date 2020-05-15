Ultra Q’s Quarantine Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. This edition is by rising Oakland-based punk band Ultra Q:

Hopefully, you’ve all been keeping safe and staying healthy. What we have here is a playlist of part inspiration for our brand new EP, In A Cave in A Video Game, which was written, produced, and recorded by Jakob [Armstrong] during the first two weeks of lockdown in Oakland, as well as some favorites that we’ve been jamming out to on our own.

Whether we’re hanging out in our rooms, cooking, or trying and failing at another home workout, we think we’ve curated the perfect playlist to keep all of us from dying of boredom. We spent way too long trying to figure out which songs from these incredible artists we were going to include in our playlist, so if you’re feeling intrigued and like what you hear, please do us a favor and feel free to explore a bit. We hope you enjoy it!

“Negative Thinking” – The Death Set

Come back to this song every year, favorite song for a week when we do.

“I Was Born (A Unicorn)” – The Unicorns

An indie classic off Montreal legends The Unicorns only streamable album.

“Some Dice” – Ultra Q

This song makes us really sad cause all we wanna do it is play it live. 🙁

“Disco” – Surf Curse

When you question if Nick Rattigan can do it again, he does it again.

“Gold Dust” – Duster

These songs haven’t been in enough movies IMO.

“Mail Truck” – Small Crush

A Bay Area banger from our friends.

“I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus” – Beabadoobee

We wish we were Beabadoobee. P.S. fantastic music video.

“Sick Beat” – Kero Kero Bonito

She is so talented like, g’damn.🤧

“Grass” – The Garden

Only bass and drums.

“What D’You Call It” – Ultra Q

Coagulated Dothraki love chant.

“Smiling Pile of Shit” – Kuromi

Our favorite band to play with, and see live. Pure fun.

“Sheena Is A Parasite” – The Horrors

Cool organ and an influencer on those small, fast songs.

“I Saw An Angel” – Puzzle

Best 180° turn in a song.

“Make Myself True” – Together Pangea

This song will get you hyped no matter what brought to you by our dear friends TP.

“Teether” – Ultra Q

Lots of power.