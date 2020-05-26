Twenty One Pilots Share New Version of ‘Level of Concern’

Twenty One Pilots have shared “Level of Concern” (live from outside), an alternate version of the quarantine-inspired song that the duo released in April.

This version features pals and collaborators including Paul Meany (Mutemath), Jesse Blum (MisterWives), and Simon Jefferis.

According to a release, the concept for the new version happened as the group decided to work on recording a remote performance of the tune that they performed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

“Level of Concern” ended up hitting no. 1 on Billboard’s “Alternative Songs” and “Rock Airplay” charts. The song is the duo’s first song the release of 2018’s TRENCH.

Check out the song below.