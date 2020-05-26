News \
Twenty One Pilots Share New Version of ‘Level of Concern’
It features contributions from Mutemath's Paul Meany, Jesse Blum of MisterWives and Simon Jefferis
Twenty One Pilots have shared “Level of Concern” (live from outside), an alternate version of the quarantine-inspired song that the duo released in April.
This version features pals and collaborators including Paul Meany (Mutemath), Jesse Blum (MisterWives), and Simon Jefferis.
According to a release, the concept for the new version happened as the group decided to work on recording a remote performance of the tune that they performed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
“Level of Concern” ended up hitting no. 1 on Billboard’s “Alternative Songs” and “Rock Airplay” charts. The song is the duo’s first song the release of 2018’s TRENCH.
