With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. This edition is by California-skate punk duo The Garden:



Wyatt’s Picks:

Wharfwhit, “Sweating But Sparkling”

Love Wharfwhit. He helped us out on our new record and is also great in Kero Kero Bonito. Always makin’ bangers.

Discharge, “Does This System Work”

One of the best punk singles of all time. Period.

George Clanton, “Livin’ Loose”

We have a tour coming up with George soon, so stay tuned. One of my favorite tracks of his.

Machine Girl, “Splatter”

Machine Girl is like the energizer bunny, they just keep going and going. This song is from the new record, check it out.

100 Gecs feat. Dorian Electra, “gec 2 u (Remix)”

All of the artists involved in this remix are really fun. So combine them all and what do ya’ get? f.u.n. 🙂

Fletcher’s Picks:

Quay Dash, “U.A.F.W.M.”

This song pulls no punches. You can feel the energy in all of Quay Dash’s music but this one goes straight for the kill.

Killing Joke, “Total Invasion”

Killing Joke’s musical versatility were really one of the biggest influences for the Garden from the beginning. This song and its lyrics still have their place in today’s world, plus the song is purely creative and hard-hitting. Fun fact: We had a secret show with Killing Joke a few years ago, but they ended up canceling their tour due to illness.

Political Crap, “On Your Own”

This is just my childhood. Was born and raised with this and a ton of other Southern California punk sounds. It brings back memories of way back and is legendary to the area.

Kamixlo, “Paleta”

Kamixlo is a fantastic artist whose music you should be hearing at every function.

Filmmaker, “Run the World”

One of my close friends sent this me this recently while I was in Colombia and it kind of became the theme song of the trip.

Dom & Roland, “Jungle Beast”

A D’n’B classic straight outta Britain. Another type of music that calls back to childhood memories and leaves a message. I’ve got a lot of love for this one.