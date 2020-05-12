The Black Keys Cancel Summer Tour

A few weeks after canceling their Canadian tour, the Black Keys have pulled the plug on their summer U.S. tour.

Considering that the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging and only a couple of states have allowed live music to resume, it seems like a sensible decision. Add to that that Live Nation is only gradually opening up small venues, playing a summer tour at an amphitheater in front of tens of thousands of people would be negligent.

“We are very disappointed to let you know the U.S. Let’s Rock Summer tour is no longer happening. We were looking forward to seeing you all out there, but the health and safety of our fans and crew has to take priority. We hope to see you all soon. Please stay safe!” the band said in a statement.

The Black Keys released Let’s Rock in 2019. Check out the full list of tours and festivals that have been postponed and/or canceled due to the pandemic.

Gary Clark Jr., Jessy Wilson, The Marcus King Band, Yola and Allah-Las were slated to open.