At least someone is getting creative.

In order to comply with Texas’ social gathering policy, the Texas Rangers will be hosting a concert series at their stadium in Arlington, but with a twist.

All attendees will need to be in their cars to comply with CDC and Texas state regulations.

Here’s how the baseball team describe the event:

Concert in Your Car is a concert series taking place in Tundra Lot B just North of Globe Life Field, featuring nationally recognized recording artists. The event is designed to give music fans the live show experience, while still maintaining social distancing. Think concert meets drive-in movie.

Fair enough.

So far, artists on the bill include Texas favorite Pat Green (performing on 6/6), Eli Green Band (6/4), Whiskey Meyers (6/5) and Josh Abbott and Kevin Fowler (6/6-7).

Tickets will be $40 per car, per night, and spots will be limited. Special VIP packages, guaranteeing access in the first two rows, will cost $80 per vehicle. This will technically be the first event at the team’s $1.2 billion stadium. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the team’s foundation and COVID-19 relief.

There will be a stage in a lot and folks can tune in in their cars on a designated FM radio station.

If this is how things are going to go in terms of live music, it could certainly be a lot worse.

Click here for more details.