Rivers Cuomo has covered Green Day and Nirvana in his recent Island in the Zoom streaming sessions. In the clip he shared ahead of this week’s sessions, Cuomo left the ’90s and went way back in pop music history.

The featured cover was “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” which was written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice in 1970 for Jesus Christ Superstar that originally featured Yvonne Elliman’s Mary Magdalene singing the song. Like the other covers, this one was a tender piano ballad.

Cuomo and his bandmates were supposed to hit the road this summer with Green Day and Fall Out Boy for the Hella Mega Tour, but, like almost everything else, it was pushed to 2o21.

“Here’s my cover of “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” from last week’s Island In The Zoom Tune in tonight at 6:25 PST for another episode, featuring guest star @morgxn,” Cuomo tweeted ahead of the event.

Here's my cover of "I Don't Know How To Love Him" from last week's Island In The Zoom Tune in tonight at 6:25 PST for another episode, featuring guest star @morgxnhttps://t.co/FFvw5vPsJH — Gov. Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) May 29, 2020

Watch Cuomo cover “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” below.