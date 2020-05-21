Rivers Cuomo Covers Green Day in Latest Zoom Session

Last week, Rivers Cuomo covered Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” in what he’s calling his Islands in the Zoom sessions. This week, he went back to the ’90s for another cover.

Cuomo and his bandmates were supposed to hit the road this summer with Green Day and Fall Out Boy for the Hella Mega Tour, but, like almost everything else, it was pushed to 2o21.

Tipping his cap to (one of) his tourmates, Cuomo covered Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).” He was joined by his wife on piano.

“Hey guys, so sorry about the postponement of HELLA MEGA. Here’s an acoustic cover of Green Day’s Time of your Life. (My wife joined me!) Next summer we shall rock,” Cuomo said in a tweet.

Hey guys, so sorry about the postponement of HELLA MEGA. Here's an acoustic cover of Green Day's Time of your Life. (My wife joined me!) Next summer we shall rock.https://t.co/Xlgrmp5W5D — Gov. Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) May 21, 2020

Check it out below.