Rage Against the Machine Postpones Reunion Tour Until June 2021

Rage Against the Machine has postponed their ballyhooed reunion tour until mid-2021.

The first leg of their tour, at least through May, had been postponed and now, the whole thing has been pushed.

In a post on their social media platforms, the band expressed their concern for their fans and vowed to refund those who desired it.

“Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” the statement began.

It then directed fans to their website, where the first set of rescheduled dates were shown. The tour will once again begin in El Paso, but this time will commence on June 3, 2021. This seems, based on everything that’s been going on, the safest and prudent decision.

The tour will keep Run the Jewels as the opener.

If you’re missing Rage Against the Machine, then you should check out this adorable cover by a Malayasian musician and his toddler daughter.

Check out the rest of the tentatively rescheduled dates here. You can see information on how to get refunds on the band’s site as well

See the full announcement below: