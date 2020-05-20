Radiohead to Stream 2011 The King of Limbs From the Basement Film

In a bit of a change from airing past concerts from their archive, Radiohead will be reairing their 2011 film The King of Limbs From the Basement in this week’s livestream.

Previously, the band has posted festival sets from Coachella and Bonnaroo among others.

The film was their second From the Basement performance, which followed 2008’s In Rainbows – From the Basement. The set features songs from that era.

As usual, the set will air 5 pm EST/2 pm PST/10 pm UK.

The band admitted it was a change of pace in a tweet.

In a slight change to this week’s programming, we have The King Of Limbs From The Basement from December 2011, tune in tomorrow at 10pm UK / 2pm PT / 5pm ET – https://t.co/0gMAJbiBgj pic.twitter.com/9zuQ2rLK0F — Radiohead (@radiohead) May 20, 2020

Here’s the tracklisting:

“Bloom”

“The Daily Mail”

“Feral”

“Little by Little”

“Codex”

“Separator”

“Lotus Flower”

“Staircase”

“Morning Mr Magpie”

“Give Up the Ghost”