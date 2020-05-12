News \
Prince and the Revolution’s 1985 Purple Rain Concert to Stream for 3 Days
It took place in Syracuse
Add Prince and the Revolution as the latest artists (or in this case, Prince’s estate) to livestream their past performances. This one though is for a limited time.
The show took place on March 30, 1985 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. as part of the Purple Rain tour. The set is widely regarded as one of Prince’s finest shows. The show was broadcasted on West German broadcast company. Westdeutscher Rundfunk and the original concert film was directed by Paul Becher.
It will air beginning this Thursday, May 14 at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST for three days (through 11:59 pm on Sunday, May 17). As part of the broadcast, Revolution drummer Bobby Z will participate in a Q&A session an hour before the show goes live.
Per Prince’s Facebook page, the streaming event will run in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (powered by the UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation)
Check out the setlist from Prince’s show in Syracuse below:
Let’s Go Crazy
Delirious
1999
Little Red Corvette
Take Me With U
Yankee Doodle Dandy
Do Me Baby
Irresistible Bitch
Possessed
How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore
Let’s Pretend We’re Married
International Lover
God
Computer Blue
Darling Nikki
The Beautiful Ones
When Doves Cry
I Would Die 4 U
Baby I’m a Star
Purple Rain