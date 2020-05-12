Add Prince and the Revolution as the latest artists (or in this case, Prince’s estate) to livestream their past performances. This one though is for a limited time.

The show took place on March 30, 1985 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. as part of the Purple Rain tour. The set is widely regarded as one of Prince’s finest shows. The show was broadcasted on West German broadcast company. Westdeutscher Rundfunk and the original concert film was directed by Paul Becher.

It will air beginning this Thursday, May 14 at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST for three days (through 11:59 pm on Sunday, May 17). As part of the broadcast, Revolution drummer Bobby Z will participate in a Q&A session an hour before the show goes live.

Per Prince’s Facebook page, the streaming event will run in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (powered by the UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation)

Check out the setlist from Prince’s show in Syracuse below:

Let’s Go Crazy

Delirious

1999

Little Red Corvette

Take Me With U

Yankee Doodle Dandy

Do Me Baby

Irresistible Bitch

Possessed

How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore

Let’s Pretend We’re Married

International Lover

God

Computer Blue

Darling Nikki

The Beautiful Ones

When Doves Cry

I Would Die 4 U

Baby I’m a Star

Purple Rain