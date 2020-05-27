Primavera Sound, which was set to celebrate its 20th anniversary next week was pushed to August, due to the global pandemic. But it looks like they’re going to push the Barcelona festival to June 2021.

Festival organizers share next year’s lineup earlier this morning (May 27), and it’s packed with a solid set of acts including Gorillaz, Bad Bunny, Charli XCX, The National, The Strokes, Beck, Iggy Pop, Tyler, The Creator, Rina Sawayama, Big Freedia, Jamie xx, Little Simz, Caribou and Yo La Tengo.

While there are many big names on the list, Lana Del Rey and Massive Attack, who were on the 2020 lineup, are not included. However, there are still more acts to be announced.

Primavera Sound 2021 is scheduled to take place at Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona from June 2 to June 6, 2021. 2020 tickets will be honored at next year’s event.

But if you don’t have tickets, they go on sale on June 3 via the fest’s website or here.

As for Primavera Sound’s first fest in Los Angeles, it was pushed to 2021 as well.

See the full lineup below.