Phil May, Pretty Things Frontman, Dies at 75

Phil May, who was the frontman for the ’60s UK rock band, Pretty Things, died on Friday morning (May 15). He was 75.

May died at a hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk in England from complications following hip surgery. He initially needed to get surgery after experiencing a cycling accident. The Guardian reported that there were connections to the novel coronavirus.

May is best known as the co-founder and frontman of the British rock band, Pretty Things. John Stax, Brian Pendleton, Viv Andrews and Dick Taylor, who was previously in the Rolling Stones, were the band’s other members. Pretty Things released hits like “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Honey I Need” and “Cry to Me” as well as their 1968 LP, SF Sorrow. May also released a solo record in 1976 under the moniker Phil May & the Fallen Angels.

Pretty Things were highly respected by many artists including Jimi Hendrix, Aerosmith, and the Ramones. Blur’s Graham Coxon paid homage to the late May with by posting a fitting tune. Meanwhile, Dave Davies of The Kinks responded to the news of his death.

“Very sad news, he was a very talented guy and he will be sorely missed. I’m shocked,” he tweeted.

May was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema in 2014 and had to take a break from performing live. However, once he recovered in 2015, May and the rest of Pretty Things dropped The Sweet Pretty Things (Are in Bed Now, of Course…).

He is survived by his son, Paris, daughter, Sorrel, and partner Colin Graham.

Watch the Pretty Things perform “Midnight to Six Man” in 1966 below.