Pearl Jam’s ‘Retrograde’ Video Shows End of the World and Features Greta Thunberg

Pearl Jam’s Gigaton was released in March and it’s safe to say, things have not gone according to plan since.

But the good news: they shared a new video for their latest single, “Retrograde.”

For the animated clip, the band teamed up with director Josh Wakely, it opens with a lone traveler driving through the rain and descending upon a strip mall. Visiting a psychic (in a shopping center conveniently with a bunch of the band’s album titles on the storefronts), the protagonist watches world destruction through a crystal ball as the melting glaciers and sea overtake iconic landmarks like Eiffel Tower in Paris, London Bridge in London and cities like New York and Seattle (think like Day After Tomorrow or 2012). Tarot cards of the band appear and there’s an appearance by climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

“It’s gonna take much more than ordinary love to lift this up…” a caption underneath the video reads, alluding to the massive changes going on right.

Previously, Pearl Jam released videos for “Dance of the Clairvoyants” and the animated “Superblood Wolfmoon.”

Pearl Jam’s Gigaton is out now via Monkeywrench/Republic Records. Read our review of the album here.

Watch the video below: