Omar Rodriguez-Lopez to Release The Clouds Hill Tapes
It's the prolific guitarist's first physical solo album since 2012
Omar Rodríguez-López will release his first physical solo album since 2012.
The At the Drive-In and Mars Volta guitarist will release The Clouds Hill Tapes, in July. The 3 LP collection features 20 songs produced by Johann Scheerer and performed by Rodríguez-López and a range of guest musicians. Some of the songs were recorded as far back as 2011-2012.
The set comes with 10 monochrome photographic prints takes during the recording session at Clouds Hill Studio in 2019.
The Clouds Hills Tapes will be on July 24 via Clouds Hill Records. You can preorder the album here.
Check out the tracklisting below:
The Clouds Hill Tapes Part I
Roman Lips
Fishtank
Bitter Tears
Houses Full Of Hurt
Science Urges
Fool So Bleak
Arcos Del Amor
To Kill A Chi Chi
The Clouds Hill Tapes Part II
Diamond Teeth
Vanishing Tide
Eastern Promises
Through Wires
Killing Out
We Feel The Silence
The Clouds Hill Tapes Part III
Winter‘s Gone
It All Begins With You
Running Away
Paint Yourself A Saint
Born To Be A Nobody
Tell Me What I Did Wrong