Omar Rodríguez-López will release his first physical solo album since 2012.

The At the Drive-In and Mars Volta guitarist will release The Clouds Hill Tapes, in July. The 3 LP collection features 20 songs produced by Johann Scheerer and performed by Rodríguez-López and a range of guest musicians. Some of the songs were recorded as far back as 2011-2012.

The set comes with 10 monochrome photographic prints takes during the recording session at Clouds Hill Studio in 2019.

The Clouds Hills Tapes will be on July 24 via Clouds Hill Records. You can preorder the album here.

Check out the tracklisting below:

The Clouds Hill Tapes Part I

Roman Lips

Fishtank

Bitter Tears

Houses Full Of Hurt

Science Urges

Fool So Bleak

Arcos Del Amor

To Kill A Chi Chi

The Clouds Hill Tapes Part II

Diamond Teeth

Vanishing Tide

Eastern Promises

Through Wires

Killing Out

We Feel The Silence

The Clouds Hill Tapes Part III

Winter‘s Gone

It All Begins With You

Running Away

Paint Yourself A Saint

Born To Be A Nobody

Tell Me What I Did Wrong