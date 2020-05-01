Nuthin’ But a Grinch Thang: Watch Dr Seuss Meet Dr Dre

While in quarantine, parents are doing almost anything to keep their kids occupied — within reason of course. Now, a Wisconsin man has taken learning to the next level — or next episode.

Milwaukee-based actor Wes Tank has been sharing videos that blends the two great doctors: Dr. Dre and Dr. Seuss. Using Dre’s beats, Tank has spit Seuss’ words to create something that’s unique, and also, a lot of fun.

So far, he has blended Green Eggs and Ham with “Forgot About Dre,” and then spread out words from The Lorax over “Still D.R.E.,” “California Love” (which is still technically a Dre song!) and “Lil’ Ghetto Boy.” If that wasn’t your jam, well, don’t worry. Tank has also blended One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish over “Deep Cover,” “The Next Episode” and “The Real Slim Shady” (again, Dre produced this one too).

They’re all pretty entertaining and quite great (especially if you’re tired of reading to your kids and want to be entertained).

“I needed something to do, and I had been meaning to do some of these Dr. Seuss books rapping them with Dr. Dre beats, and I decided what better time to do this than right now,” he told local news station NBC 15.

And he’s right.

Check out his latest clip, posted today (May 1), below.