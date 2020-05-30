Since we have no idea when we’ll realistically be able to attend concerts again (at least, without hazmat suits), NPR is bringing the concerts to us. For nearly a dozen years, the radio station streamed shows from Washington D.C.’s iconic 9:30 Club, and now they’re sharing the entire archive with us as a way to celebrate the venue’s 40th anniversary (it opened on May 31, 1980).

The streams range from NPR Music’s very first 9:30 Club show with Bright Eyes in 2005 to the station’s 10th anniversary party in 2017, featuring artists like Margo Price, Bon Iver, and Jeff Tweedy. Each piece in the vault comes equipped with streaming audio, and in later years video, along with the show’s original writeup. With more than 100 concerts to choose from, you might not be done digging by the time you’re able to experience live music in person again. Take a look at the full archive below.

2005

Bright Eyes

Bloc Party

David Gray

Lucinda Williams

Secret Machines and Kings of Leon

My Morning Jacket

Son Volt

Death Cab For Cutie

Calexico and Iron and Wine

2006

Belle and Sebastian and The New Pornographers

Arctic Monkeys

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Neko Case

Toots and the Maytals

Mogwai

The Walkmen

Sonic Youth

Gomez

Fiery Furnaces

Sleater-Kinney

Regina Spektor

Jenny Lewis

The Black Keys and Black Angels

OK Go and French Kicks

Cat Power

Ray LaMontagne

2007

Emily Haines and the Soft Skeleton

The Good, The Bad & The Queen

Explosions In The Sky

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

Low with Loney, Dear

The Frames

Ben Gibbard

Andrew Bird

The National

Richard Thompson

The Polyphonic Spree

Femi Kuti

Travis

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova from the film Once

Gogol Bordello

The Apples in Stereo

Rilo Kiley

Animal Collective

Iron and Wine

Jose Gonzalez

Josh Ritter

Stars

Spoon

The New Pornographers

Nickel Creek

Broken Social Scene

The Hold Steady

2008

Wilco

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks

Nada Surf

DeVotchKa

The Raconteurs

The Ting Tings

Spiritualized

Of Montreal

Conor Oberst And The Mystic Valley Band

2009

Andrew Bird

Animal Collective

Dan Deacon

Metric

The Dead Weather

M. Ward

Sunny Day Real Estate

The Gossip

Dinosaur Jr.

Benjamin Gibbard and Jay Farrar

2010

Shout Out Louds

Public Image Ltd.

The New Pornographers

Superchunk

The Tallest Man On Earth

Deerhunter

Jonsi

2011

Best Coast and Wavves

Bon Iver

Beirut

2012

The Kills

JEFF The Brotherhood

The Soul Rebels

Galactic

Kishi Bashi

Of Montreal

fun.

Spiritualized

M83

Best Coast

Wye Oak

Dirty Projectors

Patrick Watson

Grizzly Bear

2013

James Blake

Volcano Choir

Marijuana Deathsquads

Poliça

2014

Future Islands

tUnE-yArDs

Sylvan Esso

2015

Sleater-Kinney

2016

Glen Hansard, Sharon Van Etten, Kishi Bashi, Laura Gibson, The Suffers, and Dan Deacon

Savages

Explosions In The Sky

Lucius

Warpaint

2017

Gaby Moreno

Robert Glasper and Bilal

Kronos Quartet

Margo Price

Bon Iver

Jeff Tweedy

Tank and the Bangas