Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums’ ‘The Clean Air Mix’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is Fitz and the Tantrums singer Noelle Scaggs:

I love songs that move me. Move me to dance, to sing, or to just breathe in and listen. I chose each of these songs because they have motivated me creatively and have been a breath of fresh air in these strange times.

Yelle – “Je t’aime Encore”

I’ve been a fan of Yelle’s since I first crossed paths with them at Pukkelpop Festival in Belgium. Grand Marnier and Julie Budet never cease to amaze me with their unique approaches to top-line melody and production. I love this new tune of theirs.

Anoraak & Sarah Maison – “GANG”

This has become my weekend jam I discovered while searching SoundCloud for French new disco cuts. Sarah’s voice reminds me of Grace Jones in this funk disco-driven singalong.

Holy Ghost – “Do This”

For all the reasons I fell in love with Phoenix when I first heard that band. Fresh, Fun and Simple. The perfect combo.

Joji – “Gimme Love”

Joji wins for bringing me back to my love for drum and bass. I love his unique take on an era of music I think is still highly underrated.

Labrinth – “Jealous (Bakermat Remix)”

Cause everyone should have a Labrinth tune on their playlist. He is incredible. I love this remix. Takes me back to Scorpios.

Missy Elliott – “Cool Off”

Cause when I was a teenager I used to rock to booty music and Missy brought me back to those days. “Going Round Like a Ceiling Fan.”

Sevdaliza – “Clean Air”

Thanks to Matthew of Missio for opening my eyes to her.

Tame Impala – “Breathe Deeper”

‘Cause this entire album has been on repeat since it came out, and this tune is my go-to in my DJ sets. It’s perfect.

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage Remix featuring Beyoncé

My self-motivating anthem.