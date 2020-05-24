Neon Dreams’ ‘Wallflowers (Alt Pop Mix)’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here are Canadian alt-pop duo Neon Dreams:

These are coming of age themed songs that are meant for the kids who sit alone in the hallways eating lunch… The people that are at a party and feel completely out of place. The people in a perfect family who are still looking for somewhere to belong. It’s a playlist that helps us relive old memories and get through new ones.

Kid Cudi – “Up Up & Away”

When I listen to this album, I remember the moment I started to dream of the life I have now. Every dreamer I knew connected with his songs.

AJR – “Weak”

These guys are modern-day heroes to us. Frontline to all the weirdos like us, just trying to make something beautiful out of life.

Taking Back Sunday – “A Decade Under The Influence”

This resembles friendship. If anyone you met liked TBS, you knew they were an emotional wreck too and you probably had a lot in common.

Jon Bellion / Illenium – “Good Things Fall Apart”

This song brings back so many memories of dating and all the insecurities that come with it at a young age.

COIN – “Crash My Car”

There are some things in life I wish I could experience for the first time again. When the chorus hit, I felt my blood surge with adrenaline. It instantly made me feel like a kid again who was discovering a new love.

The Lottery Winners – “The Meaning of Life”

Don’t tell me the lead singer doesn’t remind you of the main vocalist from SMASH MOUTH! So much Nostalgia… they’re one of my new favourite bands

Third Eye Blind – “Jumper”

My childhood best friend got shot, and I blamed myself for a long time for not being there for him. That’s when I stumbled on “Third Eye Blind.” This song really spoke to me.

Coldplay – “Warning Sign”

Missing someone for the first time is crazy. If you don’t understand that feeling, this is the song that forced me to. Especially after blocking out that part of me out for so long.

Avril Lavigne – “I’m With You”

This song is that moment when you leave a party you were never invited too… Wondering where you fit in on this planet.

Casey Lowery – “Psycho”

I remember going on drives to nowhere with the one homie that just got his license. We would share music, and this would be a tune I’d play first to see their reaction.

Oliver Tree – “Let Me Down”

I want to know what this guy’s thought process is, he just blows my mind. Watch his music videos and you’ll understand.

Superorganism – “Something For Your M.I.N.D.”

DEFINITION OF WAVY. Reminds me of the first time I burned some leaves and melted into the wall I was leaning on hahaha

CORELLA – “Come Around”

There are Shiny Toy Guns vibes going on here. The type of hidden gem you could escape to after a long bad day at school.

Neon Dreams – “Sick of Feeling Useless”

If you enjoy my taste in music, here’s an original for your ears.

Linkin Park – “In the End”

Everyone has the first song they listen to that understands them more than anyone else around. This was mine. RIP Chester.