Neil Young’s Homegrown Announces Release Date

Fans have been waiting for Neil Young’s “lost” album, Homegrown, to see the light of day. And it looks like their wishes have come true.

Young has announced that Homegrown, which he recorded from 1974 to 1975, will be dropping on June 19 via Reprise. He also released a track from the record called “Try.”

“I apologize. This album Homegrown should have been there for you a couple of years after Harvest,” Neil Young said in a statement via Pitchfork. “It’s the sad side of a love affair. The damage done. The heartache. I just couldn’t listen to it. I wanted to move on. So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind… but I should have shared it. It’s actually beautiful. That’s why I made it in the first place. Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean. This is the one that got away.”

Homegrown also features a number of talents including Emmylou Harris, Robbie Robertson, Ben Keith, Tim Drummond, and Stan Szelest. Levon Helm and Karl T Himmel provide drums while John Hanlon was enlisted to restore the original mixes. Chris Ballman mastered the album.

Since the global pandemic, Young has been playing Fireside Sessions with his wife, Daryl Hannah, directing the clips.

Listen to Young’s “Try” from Homegrown below.