After nearly a month, Neil Young has shared his latest Fireside Sessions livestream.

Like its previous three editions, the fourth one was shot and directed by Young’s wife Daryl Hannah and it took place at the couple’s home in Colorado.

Starting at sunset and standing in front of a campfire, Young kicked off the set with a version of “One of These Days” from Harvest Moon before going indoors (in front of a fireplace), grabbing his harmonica and busting out “Good to See You” from 2000’s Silver & Gold. After the song, Young told Hannah that he “could never get it right” and “it seemed like a simple little song.”

Young also performed the Zuma rarity “Through My Sails,” which according to Setlist.fm, is the first time he’s played the song. It was also the first version of fellow Silver & Gold track “Daddy Went Walking” (he played a third song, “Distant Camera,” from Silver & Gold).

In his previous livestreams, Young went deep into his extensive catalog, performing rarities or solo versions of his classic songs. Young’s Fireside Sessions has been one of the best livestreams due to their unpredictable nature that showcases him at his most freewheeling. The stripped-down songs show Young’s warmth and comfort, especially in this intimate setting.

Watch Young’s latest Fireside Sessions stream here.

Setlist below:

One of These Days

Good to See You

Through My Sails

Daddy Went Walking

After the Gold Rush

Mother Earth

Distant Camera

Are You Ready for the Country