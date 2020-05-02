If you live in Missouri, you might be able to start going to concerts again as soon as Monday.

As Billboard reports, Gov. Mike Parson announced the Show Me Strong recovery plan on April 27, which strives to gradually reopen the state’s economy beginning on May 4. The first phase of the plan allows retail stores to begin serving customers again in a limited capacity and restaurants to reinstate dine-in services while practicing social distancing.

It also means residents will be able to attend live events, including concerts. According to the Show Me Strong guidelines, venues would need to ensure “seating shall be spaced out according to social distancing requirements” in order to host an event.

“There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families,” the Show Me Strong recovery plan reads.

However, that doesn’t mean live music will be available right away in large cities like St. Louis, Springfield and Kansas City. Local officials from Missouri’s major cities plan to keep the Stay Home order in effect until further notice.

“We will continue to be guided by data, not dates,” St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted yesterday.