Mattiel and Jonah’s ‘Quarantine Music Guide’ Playlist
"We dug out a few tunes that have been helping to calm our nerves"
With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here are indie rockers Mattiel Brown and Jonah Swille:
Staying sane right now can be really difficult. There’s a lot of bad news out there, and it’s easy to get sucked into a depressive wormhole. We dug out a few tunes that have been helping to calm our nerves, and we hope they do the same for you. Here’s a little window into what we’ve been listening to lately.
Staple Singers – “Motherless Children”
Always loved the eerie sounds captured by this group. They have a very specific style of call and response vocals.
Sam Cooke – “I Wish You Love”
The soundtrack to springtime and warmer weather.
Nina Simone – “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out”
Blues standard performed by one of the best singers that ever lived.
John Lennon – “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out
A weird reference to ‘Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out.’ I love the orchestral elements in this one.
Bobby Fuller Four – “Never to Be Forgotten
Really cool harmonies. I’ve always felt like this group was a few years ahead of their time and never got the chance to see their full potential.
Lou Reed – “Coney Island Baby”
Sometimes I wonder if Lou even had to try to write songs. They seem to pour right out of him uncensored. Good song for an outdoor (or indoor) picnic.
Exuma – “You Don’t Know What’s Going On”
I felt like this track found me when I first heard it.
The Nerves – “Many Roads to Follow”
I always look forward to flipping this record because this is the first song on the B side.
Mantronix- “Bassline”
This track feels like the essence of summertime in NYC in the ’80s.
Gabor Szabo – “Three King Fishers”
Szabo always gives a good brain massage.
The Supremes – “My World Is Empty Without You”
Great drums on this.
Man Parish – “Boogie Down Bronx”
Blast this in your car with the windows down.
California Dreamers – “Today”
One of the best sax lines of all time.