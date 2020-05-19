Mattiel and Jonah’s ‘Quarantine Music Guide’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here are indie rockers Mattiel Brown and Jonah Swille:

Staying sane right now can be really difficult. There’s a lot of bad news out there, and it’s easy to get sucked into a depressive wormhole. We dug out a few tunes that have been helping to calm our nerves, and we hope they do the same for you. Here’s a little window into what we’ve been listening to lately.

Staple Singers – “Motherless Children”

Always loved the eerie sounds captured by this group. They have a very specific style of call and response vocals.

Sam Cooke – “I Wish You Love”

The soundtrack to springtime and warmer weather.

Nina Simone – “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out”

Blues standard performed by one of the best singers that ever lived.

John Lennon – “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out

A weird reference to ‘Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out.’ I love the orchestral elements in this one.

Bobby Fuller Four – “Never to Be Forgotten

Really cool harmonies. I’ve always felt like this group was a few years ahead of their time and never got the chance to see their full potential.

Lou Reed – “Coney Island Baby”

Sometimes I wonder if Lou even had to try to write songs. They seem to pour right out of him uncensored. Good song for an outdoor (or indoor) picnic.

Exuma – “You Don’t Know What’s Going On”

I felt like this track found me when I first heard it.

The Nerves – “Many Roads to Follow”

I always look forward to flipping this record because this is the first song on the B side.

Mantronix- “Bassline”

This track feels like the essence of summertime in NYC in the ’80s.

Gabor Szabo – “Three King Fishers”

Szabo always gives a good brain massage.

The Supremes – “My World Is Empty Without You”

Great drums on this.

Man Parish – “Boogie Down Bronx”

Blast this in your car with the windows down.

California Dreamers – “Today”

One of the best sax lines of all time.