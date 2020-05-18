Matt Cameron and Taylor Momsen Cover Soundgarden’s ‘Halfway There’

Chris Cornell died three years ago today in Detroit while Soundgarden was on tour. In his memory, Soundgarden (and Pearl Jam) drummer Matt Cameron teamed up with former Soundgarden opener Taylor Momsen (also from Gossip Girl) of the Pretty Reckless to take on the band’s “Halfway There.” The Pretty Reckless were also the opener for the band on that night in Detroit.

Momsen also appeared with the three surviving members of the band at last year’s I Am the Highway show that is now the source of a countersuit between them and Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky.

The song hails from the band’s 2012 comeback album King Animal. That was the band’s first album of originals since 1996’s Down on the Upside.

For this version, shot in quarantine, of course, Cameron was on guitar while Momsen sang.

“A Tribute to Chris Cornell,” a caption under the video read.

Check it out below: