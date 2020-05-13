Last week, a decades-old feud between Mark Lanegan and Liam Gallagher that stemmed from an Oasis-Screaming Trees tour was reignited over a passage in the ex-Screaming Trees singer’s memoir.

Now, Lanegan seems to be extending the proverbial olive branch.

“[The book] doesn’t reflect how I actually feel about [Gallagher] now,” Lanegan said to PA (via Metro). “I see his clips on Twitter now and it makes me laugh, he’s kind of an eccentric old uncle.”

In his book, Lanegan also called Gallagher “an obvious poser, a playground bully. Like all bullies, he was also a total pussy.”

While the two were set to have a fistfight, it never happened. However, Gallagher wanted to share his side of the story and shared his thoughts on Twitter last week (May 4).

“Mark lannegn here’s how I saw it I asked you your bands name I was fucking around and called it something else you being an upiight junkie and not having a sense of humour got your little grungy knickers in a twist another bullshitter trying to sell a book LG x,” Gallagher tweeted.

Let’s see what Gallagher has to say about this.

