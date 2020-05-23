Madonna Reveals Her ‘Current Wardrobe Sitch’ in Overly Revealing Photo

Looks like Madonna needs to do some laundry…

The pop idol is back to her risque ways and posted a very NSFW photo on Instagram today. (Good thing most of us are working from home these days.) The revealing photo shows Madge wearing nothing but a black thong and transparent nude-colored bra, exposing her nipples.

“Current Wardrobe Sitch,” she captioned the post before getting ahead of any critics. ‘And for those of you who are offended in any way by this photo then I want to let you know that I have successfully graduated from the University of Zero F*^ks Given. Thanks for coming to the Ceremony! Class of 2020!”

See Madonna’s DGAF post here.

Madonna has been spending a lot more time on social media while in quarantine. Earlier this month, the 61-year-old revealed she had tested positive for antibodies and is going to “breathe in the COVID-19 air.” She believes she contracted the virus on tour.

“When you test positive for anti-bodies [sic] it means you HAD the virus which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time,” she explained in another recent Instagram post. “We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power!”