lovelytheband’s Quarantine Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. This edition is by indie-pop outfit lovelytheband:

Mitchy, Jordan, and Sam here and we are lovelytheband from Los Angeles. We’re doing our part to stop the spread of COVID19. Here are some of our favorite songs to listen to during the quarantine.

“i should be happy” – lovelytheband

We were so excited to put this song out, it shows a bit of a different side to us. Someone who hasn’t listened to lovelytheband before may listen to this and show our band in a different light to them.

“Time Flies” – Drake

Drake put this song out in his late release ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’, and it was our favorite song from the project, its been on repeat for the past few weeks.

“All Your Love” – Sir Sly

The guys in Sir Sly are some of our good friends, they just put out this song out as the first of their new music. We think it was such a cool way to introduce people to their new era.

“Caution” – The Killers

This new song from one of our favorite bands was just what we needed for quarantine. Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci never ever disappoint.

“Dear April” – Frank Ocean

There are so many words that come to mind when we heard this song for the first time but immediately was emotional. Frank never fails to put us in that emotional place when listening to his songs.

“Age of Consent” – New Order

While in quarantine it’s hard to find inspiration to make new music. This song in-particular gave us a spark of creativity after diving into it, what an iconic band.

“Wildflower” – 5 Seconds of Summer

The boys in 5SOS are some of our best friends in the world, and they just released a new record. We highly recommend listening to it front to back. This song really capitalizes on the sound from their new album.

“Space Cadet” – Beebadoobee

Beebadoobee is one of our favorite new artists out right now, her unique style of alternative bedroom pop is so fun to listen to.

“More Than My Hometown” – Morgan Wallen

As a band, we all are huge fans of country music, and Morgan Wallen is one of our favorite newer guys in that world. This song he just put out has been on repeat for us in quarantine.

“Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd

To finish out our playlist this new song by the weekend stood out to us heavily. It almost feels alternative, it’s really cool to see him do a song like this.