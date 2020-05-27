If you weren’t aware of the state of the touring world yet, the homepage for L.A.’s Greek Theatre is a cold reminder that things aren’t getting to normal any time soon.

The words “POSTPONED” and “CANCELLED” are plastered before each date of the venue’s once-packed performance schedule, which included tour stops from the Goo Goo Dolls, R&B star Jhené Aiko, country singer Maren Morris and more that are either axed completely or pushed back due to COVID-19. And above the individual show postings sits Tuesday’s venue announcement: “For the first time in 90 years, The Greek Theatre Los Angeles announces cancellation of its 2020 season.”

The 5,900-capacity venue announced on Tuesday that it will follow “state, county and city guidelines” regarding the coronavirus and mass gatherings, according to the venue’s website.

“Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th anniversary season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021,” said City of Los Angeles Recreation and Parks executive officer AP Diaz in the venue’s Tuesday release.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the cancellation follows that of L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl — which canceled its season for the first time in 98 years — and the postponement of this year’s Coachella…for now.

For postponed performances, the venue’s website states that all original tickets are valid for the new event date, which can be found here. “We will be taking time to refresh and reset, working with all our valued partners to reschedule any previously planned events,” the release reads. “Please continue to monitor our website for event status updates.”