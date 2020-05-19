Lorde Gives Fans an Update on New Music: ‘I Am Truly Jazzed for You to Hear It’

Lorde has kept quiet for the better part of..well, forever. That changed on Tuesday.

In a newsletter sent to fans, Lorde opened with some pleasantries about quarantine life before getting to business.

Working again with producer Jack Antonoff, Lorde outlined their process (going between Auckland and Los Angeles) and how losing her dog impacting the process.

“It was summer, a time of year which is usually so clarifying and special to me, but I was grieving hard for Pearl, carrying it everywhere with me,” she wrote. “I found a note in my phone from November which said: I eat a grief sandwich / I wear a grief coat / I see a grief film.”

But, it’s brought out some good songs apparently.

“I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out,” she said. “Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening.”

Continuing, she said “Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer.” She concluded by saying “The work is so f—ing good, my friend. I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.”

Basically, stay tuned for album three from the pop star. Check out the message in full below: