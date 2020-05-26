Leslie Odom Jr’s ‘Shelter in Space’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom Jr.

We’ve obviously been spending a lot of time at home, and I’m finding joy in things I’d been missing out on on the road. Here are some songs I’ve been vibing to with my wife and daughter while living a little bit of a simpler life.

“Learn to Fly” – FKJ, Jordan Rakei

A vibey collab I like to put on in the morning with my coffee.

“Lose My Cool” – Amber Mark

A masterclass in using tribal sounds in modern music.

“Own Your Own” – Yazmin Lacey

“Greats said emancipate our minds so we can all live freely. Sounds so simple but they’re right. Peace, love, and understanding.”

“Fair Chance” – Thundercat, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B

Check this whole album out. Thundercat’s consistently one of the best.

“Rainbows “– Live – Sepalot, Angela Aux, Fabian Fuss, Matthias Lindermayr

This really speaks to my jazz background while mixing juuust a few German electronic elements.

“Smile” – Durand Jones and the Indications

Check. These. Guys. Out. Big band Americana soul.

Go Crazy – Leslie Odom Jr.

I’m not above a little vanity.

“Do You Love Her Now” – Jai Paul

Glad he’s back. It had been too long.

“Girl Like You” – Toro y Moi

Fun, bouncy, dancey. I sing it to my wife and daughter.

“Grandma’s Hands” – Bill Withers

Been re-playing Bill’s discography. One of the best songwriters of all time.

“Georgia” – Emily King

Everything Emily puts out is spectacular. Pick any song.

“Make Me Feel” – Janelle Monae

One of the next wave leading us into the present and future. Janelle’s a true show-woman.

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

This has one of the best music videos I’ve seen in a long time. Shoutout Terry Crews and small-town America.