Lamb of God has shared the another song from their upcoming self-titled album. Accompanied by a video, “Routes” is another thunderbolt from the album.

According to a release, the song was inspired by singer Randy Blythe’s time spent with native peoples at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota during the No DAPL movement.

“I went to Standing Rock because I had heard reports of violence committed on the peaceful protestors there by both state law enforcement and private security contractors, and this violence was not reported in mainstream media for the most part,” Blythe said in a statement. “I went to bring supplies and support these people, who were trying to protect their water, and thereby protect everyone, as everything in the natural world is protected. I was there a week, made some great friends, and learned a lot. It was a very profound experience in my life, and I knew one day I would write a song about it.”

To accentuate that point, the band enlisted Testament singer Chuck Billy, who is Pomo Native American, to be in the video.

“It was a great honor as a proud Pomo Native American to be asked by LAMB OF GOD to do some guest vocals on this song,” Billy said in a statement of his own. “The No DAPL movement by the indigenous people of this country was a historic event. Being able to lend my voice to represent the Native American people, complementing Randy’s storytelling and lyrics, is something really special to me. I’m glad this movement was put in a musical message, and I am extremely happy to have been a part of it.”

So far, Lamb of God has released “New Colossal Hate” and “Memento Mori.” The album was postponed from May to June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Lamb of God’s video for “Routes” below.

Lamb of God’s self-titled album is out on June 19 via Epic Records.