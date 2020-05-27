Barry Johnson of Joyce Manor’s ‘Anyway, Here’s Wonder Boy’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is Joyce Manor lead vocalist and guitarist Barry Johnson.

Here are some songs I like! Some are by talented friends of mine (like the Beatles) and some are by people I don’t know at all! I hope you dig the tracks! During quarantine I’ve turned into a mega nerd and I just play video games all day. I have managed to write five songs and we are gonna record em in July but we won’t be putting anything out for a little while. Hope everyone is staying healthy and sane and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces at a gig when it’s reasonable to do so.

Strange Ranger – “Living Free”

Gotta start the playlist with a great track from the homies in Strange Ranger! I love this band and these people. Can’t wait to play some more shows with them once all this bullshit is over.

Avi Buffalo – “Overwhelmed With Pride”

Young Avi Buffalo representing LONG BEACH CALIFORNIA baby! What a great song. This dude is such an insane guitar player. Much respect to the homie Avi!

Petey – “Apple TV Remote”

I feel like I was supposed to write a depressing ass song about the Apple TV remote but homie Pete beat me to it. Gotta play some shows together when this whack shit is over.

Ramones – “Poison Heart”

I feel like Dee Dee’s tracks don’t get enough love! I heard that he gave this song to the Ramones for bail money to get out of jail? Don’t want to look it up to see if it’s true or not. Hope it’s true. RIP Dee Dee King!!!

Beatles – “Real Love”

All due respect to George Martin but Jeff Lynne should have produced every single Beatles song. It’s real love baby.

Millencolin – “Lozin Must”

A classic from my youth! This shit is better than Jawbreaker. Epitaph records forever!

Winter Break – “Kirk Camoron”

A huge influence on JM here. Great pop-punk with kind of a screamo vibe. Mark Chen has one of my favorite voices ever. I miss that dude.

Grandaddy – “Now It’s On”

I dunno what to say about this one. Cool song. Modesto.

Radio Dept – “Absence of Birds”

My favorite band ever deliver another stupidly beautiful track.

Arthur Russell – “Wonder Boy”

Will there ever stop being more incredible Arthur Russell songs in that vault? Doesn’t seem like it. And I’m not complaining.

Waxahatchee – “Fire”

Literally never fucked with Waxahatchee thought it was probably the most boring-ass music on the planet, but I had to see what all the fuss was about on this new track. This song fucking destroyed me. Insanely great songwriting here. Love that it’s just the same chords in the same order the whole song and the melody just KILLS me. I am an idiot.

Pains of Being Pure at Heart – “Kelly”

My homie Tony Molina sent me this song a few years ago and I have listened to it at least once a day every day since then. Maybe the best song of all time right here. Thanks Tony!