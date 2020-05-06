Jaymes Young’s Quarantine Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Jaymes Young:

I’m definitely a guy who likes to stay in touch with his feelings. This playlist is all about not being afraid to have a range of emotions during quarantine. It’s important to feel sad sometimes, feel sexy other times, or just vibe out. Don’t force yourself to feel a certain way, but don’t stay sedentary either.

“Pirouette” – Chiild

I love this atmosphere of this song, I drift into daydreams of summer nights when I listen to this one.

“Music to Clean the House To” – Nick Leng

Nick Leng is a genius and musical peer of mine. You should watch the music video for this song and let it take you on a little journey.

“Midnight” – Khruangbin, Leon Bridges

Everybody needs a sexy song, even during quarantine when you might not be feeling that sexy.

“Hands Off Me” – Child

I know this isn’t quite upbeat but I’m looking to get comfortable with myself if I’m going to be spending all this time at home. This jam is too good for that.

“In My Room” – Frank Ocean

If you know me you know I love Frank. I dance to this one by myself when I’m cooking at home.

“Good Times Bad Times” – Led Zeppelin

I love this song’s take on life’s ups and downs. Feels like its saying, “Go on universe and mess with me, you can’t get me down like that.”

“Walking Home to You” – Nick Leng

Another one-off Nick Leng’s new album “LEMONS”. This song makes me miss a lot of things somehow, helps me appreciate the little things during these crazy times.

“Get Stupid” – Bulow

I think we all are probably going to want to go a little crazy when we can go out again.

“Ghost Voices” – Virtual Self

Who says you can’t have yourself a rave at home. Please do.

“fuck, I’m lonely” – Lauv, Anne-Marie

One of the few songs that makes it actually feel okay to be lonely. For whoever needs this one, I see you.