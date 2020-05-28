Ice Cube was scheduled to make an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America earlier this morning (May 28). But after the killing of George Floyd on May 25, he decided to cancel.

“I apologize to everyone expecting to see me on Good Morning America today,” he tweeted, “but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I’m in no mood to tell America, good morning.”

Fans responded to his cancelation and hoped he would use the GMA appearance as a platform to share what he’s been expressing on social media.

However, the N.W.A. rapper said he was done.

“I’m done talking,” he tweeted. “These people know right from wrong and they obviously don’t care. So what we talking about?”

After footage documenting how Floyd died surfaced online, the legendary rapper didn’t hold back on his feelings regarding the death.

“How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back???” he tweeted on May 26.

The next day, he posted a photo of the officer who knelt on Floyd next to an image of what looks like the same man wearing a “Make Whites Great Again” hat.

“The F.B.I. knows exactly who the racist are in each police department and still let them keep there jobs until something like this happens. Stop sitting on critical information. Weed them out and get them out…NOW! #jonnycomelatelyagain,” he added to the tweet.

