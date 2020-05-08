Following the release of here complete solo album, Petals for Amor, Hayley Williams has just shared the visual for her song “Dead Horse.”

Directed by fellow Paramore member Zac Farro, the video shows Williams donning a variety of looks complete with sequins and some interesting hairstyles. At the top of the clip, she apologizes for being M.I.A.

“Alright, it took me three days to send you this,” she said in the video. “But, sorry. I was in a depression. But I’m trying to come out of it now.”

Whether she’s lying in someone’s arms or on top of a mirror, this is clearly a very introspective video — with a fun dance beat.

“Our lives are never neatly wrapped up and tied with a bow. The stories are infinite, with pain and hope tangled up in each of them,” she said in a statement about PEtals for Amor. “I am fully surrendering these particular stories now to all of you, in effort to best live [sic] (and write about) the next ones… Thank you again for caring. You didn’t owe me that. I am full of love for you. Now, just enjoy the damn music!”

She’s also released visuals for “My Friend,” “Why We Ever” and “Over Yet”. She also covered Tegan and Sara’s “Call It Off.”

Williams’ solo debut, Petals for Armor, is out now.

Watch Williams’ “Dead Horse” video below: