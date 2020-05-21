News \
Guns N’ Roses to Stream Not in This Lifetime Shows
On Thursdays because why not
Add Guns N’ Roses to the growing list of artists who are streaming past shows while in quarantine.
The rockers launched their Not in This Lifetime Selects streaming series on Thursday, with a 2019 show from Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena serving as the first one.
The 25-song show stuck closely to the setlist that was the foundation of the nearly four-year tour.
Guns N’ Roses’ last show before the COVID-19 pandemic was in Mexico. They have since postponed South American tour dates and canceled a summer stadium tour of the U.S.
Watch the show here:
Check out the setlist below.
It’s So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin’ Jive
Better
Estranged
Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
Rocket Queen
You Could Be Mine
Shadow of Your Love
Attitude (Misfits cover) (“You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory” Intro)
Civil War (with Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child” outro)
Dead Horse
Coma
Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota cover)
Sweet Child O’ Mine
Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
November Rain
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) (Only Women Bleed intro / Rain Song Outro)
Nightrain
Encore:
Patience (with Rod Stewart’s “I Was Only Joking” intro)
The Seeker (The Who cover)
Paradise City