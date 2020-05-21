Guns N’ Roses to Stream Not in This Lifetime Shows

Add Guns N’ Roses to the growing list of artists who are streaming past shows while in quarantine.

The rockers launched their Not in This Lifetime Selects streaming series on Thursday, with a 2019 show from Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena serving as the first one.

The 25-song show stuck closely to the setlist that was the foundation of the nearly four-year tour.

Guns N’ Roses’ last show before the COVID-19 pandemic was in Mexico. They have since postponed South American tour dates and canceled a summer stadium tour of the U.S.

Watch the show here:

Check out the setlist below.

It’s So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

Shadow of Your Love

Attitude (Misfits cover) (“You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory” Intro)

Civil War (with Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child” outro)

Dead Horse

Coma

Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota cover)

Sweet Child O’ Mine

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

November Rain

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) (Only Women Bleed intro / Rain Song Outro)

Nightrain

Encore:

Patience (with Rod Stewart’s “I Was Only Joking” intro)

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City