Guns N’ Roses to Release Children’s Book

Guns N’ Roses may not have any new music arriving imminently, but they are releasing a book…for children.

The book, titled Sweet Child O’ Mine after you know what, was written in collaboration with author James Patterson. The book was illustrated by Jennifer Zivion.

“As a longtime fan of Guns N’ Roses, I’m thrilled to partner with the band in bringing their famed hit song to life on the page,” Patterson said, according to People.”Sweet Child O’Mine is a story that I know kids will love reading and that parents will love singing along to.”

The two main characters of the book are cousins based on the children of GNR manager Fernando Lebeis and his sister.

Here’s the book’s description, per Amazon:

Follow a child’s wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us–from the gentle wind blowing through the bluest skies, to the fearful crash of the thunder and the rain.

Where do they go now? You gotta pick up the book to find out.

Sweet Child O’ Mine will be released on Sept. 1. You can preorder it here.