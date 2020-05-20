Guns N’ Roses Push Summer Stadium Tour Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Add Guns N’ Roses to the evolving list of bands that have postponed shows due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The band announced in a tweet that the tour is being “rescheduled out an abundance of caution.”

In March, GNR played a festival in Mexico as the outbreak was getting worse and that proved to be the last show they’ll be playing for quite some time. At that show, they performed the Use Your Illusion rarity “So Fine” for the first time in several decades.

Guns N’ Roses previously pushed their South American tour dates, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t stayed busy. Axl Rose has been beefing with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, the band had some thoughts on Trump amid the outbreak and are releasing a children’s book as well.

If that’s not enough, we looked back at the band’s now-legendary Use Your Illusion tour in our quarantine concert series.