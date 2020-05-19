Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy’s Hella Mega Tour Pushed to 2021

In what should come as a surprise to no one, Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have pushed their Hella Mega stadium tour to 2021.

The bands announced the news in tweets on Tuesday (May 19) morning.

“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year,” a statement read.

Hella Mega was supposed to hit 20 stadiums in the U.S., including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park and more.

Previously, the bands pushed the European leg of this tour, so it was just a matter of time when this announcement arrived.

Check out the band’s tweets below:

An update on Hella Mega North America pic.twitter.com/cWprB1JTRq — weezer (@Weezer) May 19, 2020

An update on Hella Mega North America pic.twitter.com/3V6qrV4qQI — Green Day (@GreenDay) May 19, 2020